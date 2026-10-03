Man gets two-year suspended sentence for recording women in Mallorca airport toilet

Natalia Penza 03/10/2026 Actualizado a las 18:36h.

A man has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence for secretly recording two women including a British holidaymaker in a Mallorca airport toilet.

D.G.C., 42, had been warned he faced more than six years behind bars if convicted after being charged with targeting the female pair including the 17-year-old UK tourist.

He avoided prison by striking a plea bargain deal at a court in the Mallorca capital Palma on Thursday through his defence lawyer Mateu Cañellas.

But he was warned he would be hauled to jail if he reoffended in the next three years.

He was also ordered to pay a 1,440-euro fine and 6,000 euros to one of his victims.

Public prosecutors alleged in a pre-trial indictment referencing the incident involving the Brit youngster: “The accused accessed the women’s toilet at Palma de Mallorca Airport and entered one of the cubicles where he bent down and managed to capture images of his victim, who was a minor at the time.

“He did so as she was in the cubicle next to him where she was changing her underwear.”

The tourist had been summoned to give evidence at trial.

A second woman was also filmed by the same man, understood to have been working for a private hire transfer company.

He hid a mobile behind a waste bin in the same bathroom in the airport arrivals area, and filmed her going to the toilet.

There is no evidence to suggest he shared the images he recorded with anyone else.

Public prosecutors had been seeking a two-year-six-month prison sentence for a breach of privacy crime in relation to the offence against the older woman, committed on 2 July 2023.

For the incident involving the British minor on 7 July 2024, they had said in the lead-up to the pervert's court trial date they wanted him to be hit with a four-year jail sentence if convicted as charged.

He was bailed after a night in a police cell following his arrest pending an ongoing criminal probe which led to charges being laid.

The full circumstances of his arrest were not made clear although he is understood to have been held days after he committed his offences.

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