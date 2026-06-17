Man, 85, crushed to death by goods lift at Burgos construction site

The scene of the accident.

Gabriel de la Iglesia Burgos 17/06/2026 a las 08:24h.

An 85-year-old man died on Tuesday morning following a tragic accident in the Gamonal district of Burgos.

Emergency services were called to Igualdad Street at around 9.15am. Callers reported that a man had been crushed by a goods lift, which was being used for renovation work on the exterior of a building.

The accident happened near number 18 Igualdad Street, between Santiago Square and Derechos Humanos Avenue.

It is understood the victim was walking past the scaffolding when the lift collapsed or lowered onto him.

Paramedics unable to revive victim

Emergency operators initially received reports that the man was unconscious, and dispatched paramedics from the regional health service. However, medical staff were unable to revive him at the scene, and he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Local and national police attended the scene alongside health and safety inspectors. A joint investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Psychological support teams from the regional government were also deployed to assist the victim's family.