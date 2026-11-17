Natalia Penza 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:10h.

A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his dog by throwing it out of his third-floor flat because he was fed up with its barking.

Locals built a small altar for the eight-month-old poodle after learning it had failed to survive the injuries it suffered in the 45ft fall.

Its owner reportedly tried to justify his actions by saying the animal didn’t let him sleep with its yapping.

The horror incident happened in a neighbourhood called Los Espartales in Alcala de Henares just over 20 miles northeast of Madrid.

Several neighbours witnessed the incident and raised the alarm by calling police.

Cops have not named the alleged dog killer but described him as a 45-year-old Spanish national.

He has been bailed pending an ongoing criminal probe and has been able to return to his home in the meantime.

Under Spanish law he could face a maximum two-year prison sentence if found guilty of ending his pet’s life with his alleged mistreatment and a four-year ban on keeping animals.

Local neighbourhood association Espartales Unidos said in a statement: “The neighbourhood wants justice and demands that this case not be forgotten.

“An animal is not an object one can simply discard when one grows tired of it, but rather a living being that deserves respect and protection.”

According to witness testimonies gathered by the association the man allegedly acted because he was “fed up” with his dog and its “constant barking.”

Police employed by the local town hall are said to have had to intervene to keep the peace when the suspect returned to his flat following his release on bail and was confronted by angry neighbours.

As well as being the birthplace of Don Quixote author Miguel de Cervantes, Alcala de Henares is also home to the historic University of Alcala which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.