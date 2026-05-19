Madrid bin lorry driver dies in vehicle fire after road accident on A-3 motorway

Archive photo of firefighters and paramedics in Madrid.

CPS 19/05/2026 a las 12:04h.

A 28-year-old man died early on Tuesday morning after the bin lorry he was driving caught fire as a result of a road accident on the A-3 motorway, on the outskirts of Madrid.

The incident occurred at around 2.15am.

The driver was trapped inside the lorry. Two other workers sustained burn injuries while trying to save him.

One of them suffered minor burns to his hands, while the other sustained moderate burns to his arms and face.

The paramedics transferred the two workers to the Gregorio Marañón and the La Paz hospitals. They could only confirm the driver's death.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.