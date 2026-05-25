Madrid bar explosion injures seven people, three of them seriously

Firefighters leaving the scene of the fire in Madrid after extinguishing it.

CPS 25/05/2026 a las 11:58h.

An explosion in a bar in Madrid on Sunday left seven people injured, three of them seriously.

The incident occurred at a bar on Calle Villajoyosa 67, after 11pm.

Civil protection teams, firefighters and police attended the scene. The police regulated traffic in the area and escorted the seriously injured to hospitals.

The most seriously injured person is a man with burns to his airways, arms, torso and face. He required intubation at the La Paz hospital.

Three more burn victims are at the same hospital, while another victim is at the burns unit in Getafe and two more are at the 12 de Octubre hospital. A seventh person has gone home after receiving treatment at the scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish a "small" fire and confirmed that "there were no further risks after the explosion".

Although the National Police are leading the investigation, the head of the Madrid fire department on duty, Julio Rodríguez, said that a repair in an "old" cold storage room might have generated the "explosive conditions".

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