Gran Canaria municipal worker beats local resident to death on the beach following argument

A municipal worker from the town of Ingenio is under investigation for the death of a 73-year-old local resident, known by the nickname ... Nino, following an assault on the El Burrero beach in Gran Canaria on 20 October.

The incident took place following an argument between the two men. While the victim was fishing on one of the jetties at the beach, the 64-year-old assailant struck him, according to Guardia Civil sources.

The victim was admitted to hospital that same night. He died from his injuries on 22 October, two days after the attack.

Initially, the police classified the case an an offence of causing grievous bodily harm. The victim's death, however, led to a change in the case, which is now under investigation as a suspected homicide.

The suspect has already appeared before the judicial authorities.

The victim was a member of the CD Ingenio football team, who have offered their sincerest condolences to Nino's family, friends and loved ones.

Nino was also part of the 'Al Golpito' initiative of the town hall that promotes physical activity and emotional well-being among over-60s.

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