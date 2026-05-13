EU targets social media age limits to protect children from addictive designs

The digital playground is no longer seen as a safe space for Europe’s children.

Driven by concerns over addictive designs, inappropriate content, and the ... sheer volume of unregulated user interactions, the debate over a mandatory minimum age for social media has reached the highest levels of European governance.

From the streets of Spain to the halls of Brussels, the message is clear: the status quo is no longer tenable.

At the recent summit on Artificial Intelligence and Children in Copenhagen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a stark warning. She argued that the world can no longer ignore the psychological toll platforms take on the youth. "It is not a question of whether children and young people should have access to social networks," von der Leyen asserted, "but whether they should have access to our children and young people."

The Commission is currently working with a specialized panel of experts to dissect the risks of prolonged digital exposure. Early findings suggest that the longer a child is immersed in these unregulated environments, the higher the risk of harm.

While many feel powerless against the influence of "Big Tech," the EU executive is already pushing back. Investigations are currently active against TikTok and Instagram regarding their "infinite video slideshows" - features specifically flagged for being addictive.

Furthermore, Meta has come under fire for failing to enforce its 13-year age minimum, while X (formerly Twitter) faces proceedings over the creation of harmful material via its AI assistant, Grok.

With a formal legislative proposal expected in summer 2026, the EU is preparing to turn the tide, ensuring that the digital world is built with child safety as a foundation rather than an afterthought.