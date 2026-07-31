Von der Leyen calls Ceuta migration crisis 'unacceptable' and demands 'swift' returns

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has described the images emerging from Ceuta, which is fighting against the clock and its resources ... to manage the arrival of thousands of migrants over the past few days, as "unacceptable".

In a social media message, Von der Leyen stated: "We cannot allow anyone to enter our EU without complying with our rules."

She said that Commissioner for Intenral Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica are working to bring the situation under control.

Von der Leyen emphasised that "dangerous crossings must be stopped immediately" and that human-trafficking networks "must be dismantled". She stressed that "returns must be carried out swiftly".

Brunner is working "closely" with the Spanish government and "is ready to travel" to Ceuta. Meanwhile, Suica "is in contact" with her Moroccan counterpart.

"I am confident that our close partnership with Morocco will help to deliver concrete results," Von der Leyen said.

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