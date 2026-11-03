At least 20 people injured after eleven vehicles collided with a heavy goods lorry carrying a beam in Barcelona

C. P. S. 03/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:43h.

A multiple-vehicle collision on the A-2 motorway near Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona) at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday has left ... at least 21 people injured, one of whom is in a serious condition. Eleven cars and a heavy goods vehicle carrying a large beam were involved, according to reports from the Catalan regional fire service, the Catalan traffic service and the medical emergency service (SEM).