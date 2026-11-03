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At least 20 people injured after eleven vehicles collided with a heavy goods lorry carrying a beam in Barcelona
Firefighters had to free five people, one of whom was in a serious condition, at kilometre 593 of the A-2 motorway heading towards Barcelona
C. P. S.
A multiple-vehicle collision on the A-2 motorway near Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona) at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday has left ... at least 21 people injured, one of whom is in a serious condition. Eleven cars and a heavy goods vehicle carrying a large beam were involved, according to reports from the Catalan regional fire service, the Catalan traffic service and the medical emergency service (SEM).
Nine fire service crews and 13 ambulances were deployed to the scene. Firefighters rescued five people who had been trapped in one of the vehicles. Only one lane of the A-2 remained open to traffic, leading to long queues of traffic heading towards Barcelona at kilometre 593, between Sant Andreu de la Barca and Castellbisbal.