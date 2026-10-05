Catalan separatists accuse Sánchez of calling early election to cover up corruption and immigration failures

Junts per Catalunya spokeswoman Míriam Nogueras launched a fierce attack on Pedro Sánchez following the Prime Minister's announcement of early general elections, alleging ... the vote was called to "cover up surrounding corruption cases" and disguise his government’s failure on immigration policy.

Speaking on behalf of Carles Puigdemont's party in a recorded statement sent to media outlets, Nogueras accused Sánchez of using the public's hardship - particularly regarding the ongoing housing crisis - as leverage for political opportunism.

Housing decrees trigger snap election

The announcement comes after Junts joined forces with opposition parties in the Congress of Deputies to defeat two key government decree-laws on housing.

Left-wing parties pointed to Junts as the primary catalyst for the election call, but the Catalan pro-independence party rejected the blame, framing the situation as a calculated political strategy orchestrated by the Moncloa Palace.

"This election is designed to cover up his inability to govern without a working parliamentary majority, his failed immigration policies, and the corruption scandals surrounding him," Nogueras stated. She emphasised that Junts had already been demanding elections for several months.

Distancing from ERC and the central government

Nogueras framed the upcoming election as a critical junction for Catalan voters, remarking that "Pedro Sánchez will no longer decide - now it is up to Catalans to decide what country and society we want."

She criticised both the central government and Generalitat President Salvador Illa, accusing the Socialists of "stifling Catalonia with taxes" and driving the region toward economic decline.Setting Junts apart from rival pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Nogueras declared Junts as the sole political force standing up to both extremes of Spanish politics.

"We are the only ones who have stood firm against radicalism and the confrontation of the 'two Spains' that everyone else has been dragged into," she said.