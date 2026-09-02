Benidorm-Madrid bus passenger threatens another man with large knife

An argument between two passengers on a bus travelling between Benidorm and Madrid on 30 August escalated until one of them pulled out a large ... knife. The incident led to the arrest of four people in Madrid.

The altercation, which caused tensions among the passengers to rise, started with two people. The person who pulled out a 45-centimetre blade later left the scene with three other people.

This led to the launching of an operation by the National Police, who used descriptions witnesses had provided to locate the suspect and his companions

The operation concluded in the Tetuán district of Madrid, where police located a group matching the description. While searching their belongings, they found the weapon and two other knives with blades measuring 19 and 12 centimetres.

The police arrested four people on suspicion of illegal possession of arms and making threats.

The investigation suggests that the routine bus journey could have ended with far more serious consequences.

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