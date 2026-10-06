Catalan Jesuits expel paedophile priest who abused children in the region and Bolivia over three decades

The Society of Jesus (Jesuits) has expelled 84-year-old former priest Francesc Peris for abusing children for three decades in Catalonia and Bolivia. In ... a statement, the Jesuits say Peris has been found "guilty of several offences" of sexual abuse "committed since at least the 1970s".

The religious order has recorded at least 24 allegations of ongoing sexual abuse of minors committed between 1972 and 2005, both in Spain, at the Casp school in Barcelona, and in Bolivia, where Peris worked as a teacher at the Juan XXIII school in Cochabamba from 1983.

Peris is no longer a priest, but according to the order, he will continue living in a Jesuit community, "in an institutional setting where he will be subject to constant monitoring and supervision". He will not be allowed to have "any kind of contact with minors or vulnerable adults, leave the house without express permission, contact any victims or receive visitors without express permission".

The order has acknowledged "the serious mistakes it made in the past in the way it listened to, protected and responded to victims of abuse". The Jesuits said they had asked for "forgiveness from the victims, their families and all those who have been affected".

The door is open to compensation claims

Peris' expulsion does not bring the society's responsibility to an end. The order has left the door open to compensating the victims, stating that "the conclusion of these proceedings does not in itself redress the harm caused nor does it put an end" to its "moral and institutional responsibility" towards "those who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of one of its members".

"The Society of Jesus remains committed to the search for truth and to working towards justice in all areas. The conclusion of the canonical proceedings does not end its involvement in these situations, which should never have occurred. It continues to strengthen its commitment to ensuring that victims are at the heart of its response and to promoting the search for truth, justice and redress and the creation of safe and healthy environments in all its institutions and communities," the statement concludes.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports