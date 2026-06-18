Irish tourist dubbed 'Incredible Hulk' arrested in Majorca after allegedly breaking police officer's finger

Natalia Penza 18/06/2026 a las 16:28h.

An Irish woman holidaymaker has been arrested at Mallorca airport after allegedly attacking police after she landed.

The 36-year-old is said to have turned violent in the airport terminal after arriving on a flight from Edinburgh.

She allegedly lashed out at two officers who tried to identify her and broke a window in the police car she was bundled into with a kick following her arrest in the early hours of yesterday morning.

An airport worker who witnessed the tussle likened the tourist to the famous Marvel superhero The Incredible Hulk.

A local paper claimed the unnamed woman had been under the effects of drugs and had caused problems on the plane to Mallorca, although this has not been confirmed by the Civil Guard.

One of the two officers involved in the arrest suffered a broken finger and cops confirmed today both are having to take time off work.

The female detainee was hauled to court in the Mallorcan capital Palma yesterday morning after several hours in a police cell.

She is understood to have been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation. The conditions of her bail are not known but they are not thought to include a travel ban.

Her court appearance took place behind closed doors as is normal in Spain where only trials take place in public.

Confirming the incident and the arrest, the Guardia Civil in Mallorca said today: “Just after midnight yesterday officers based at Palma Airport in Mallorca communicated the arrest of a 36-year-old Irish woman on suspicion of a crime of assaulting a law enforcement officer to the force HQ.

“A passenger arriving from Edinburgh was arrested after she assaulted the officers as they attempted to identify her, and during the struggle to apprehend her.

“Furthermore, once she had been placed in the police vehicle, she began striking the partition from inside, shattering the rear right-side window.

“Two officers were injured. The woman is currently in court.”

It is not known if the suspect was travelling on her own or was accompanied by family or friends.