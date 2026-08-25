International effort to save escaped Spanish festival heifer from slaughter

J.M.L 25/08/2026 a las 15:11h.

A runaway heifer has sparked an international rescue effort after escaping twice from a local festival in Minglanilla, Cuenca.

The animal initially broke through a gap in the fencing during a traditional street run on 15 August. Following an extensive search involving Guardia Civil officers and local residents, the heifer was recaptured several days later. However, on Saturday, as a vet prepared to sedate the animal ahead of its planned slaughter, it escaped into the countryside a second time.

Under Castilla-La Mancha’s bullfighting regulations, livestock used in street runs or releases must normally be put down. Despite this, several international animal welfare organisations have contacted Minglanilla town hall to offer the heifer sanctuary.

Among them is the US-registered Namigni Animal Sanctuary, which operates a reserve for fighting cattle in Colombia. The organisation has offered to cover all transport and administrative costs to prevent the animal from being sent to an abattoir. Further offers of assistance have been submitted by groups based in the UK and the US.

Miguel Aparicio, founder of Namigni, urged local authorities to grant the animal a reprieve, noting that it had harmed no one and was merely attempting to escape.

However, the rescue bids face significant regulatory hurdles. Aside from regional legislation requiring the destruction of the livestock, strict sanitary and administrative protocols govern the export of cattle from Spain to non-EU nations.

Minglanilla Mayor Pedro José Pérez Mas confirmed he would consult the Spanish government’s sub-delegation in Cuenca on how to proceed should the animal be recaptured.

As authorities determine the legal framework, the heifer remains at large.