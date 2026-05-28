Vueling flight aborts takeoff after organ for urgent transplant left behind at Bilbao airport

A passenger plane aborted its taxiing manoeuvre at Loiu airport in Bilbao late on Tuesday after ground staff realised a vital organ for an urgent ... transplant had been left behind.

The Vueling flight was approaching the runway when the captain was alerted that the medical cooler containing the organ remained on the tarmac inside a parked ambulance. The aircraft turned back to the terminal, allowing the life-saving delivery to be loaded.

Despite arriving at its destination an hour late, the National Transplant Organisation (ONT) confirmed the surgery was completed successfully.

The dramatic intervention occurred after boarding had closed and passengers were seated. The aircraft had already moved a kilometre away from the terminal and was positioned in the de-icing zone when ground crews noticed the oversight.

A Vueling spokesperson confirmed the captain immediately returned to the terminal, where an ambulance delivered the sealed cooler directly to the aircraft steps. Passengers were informed of the reason for the delay before the crew took custody of the organ.

The airline stated it held no responsibility for the error.

The ONT described the incident as extraordinary, emphasising that organ transportation is treated with the highest level of urgency due to strict time limits for successful transplants. The organisation declined to release the flight's destination or the type of organ involved to protect the privacy of the donor and recipient.

More than 6,300 transplants were carried out in Spain in 2025, many requiring commercial flights. Vueling has collaborated with the ONT since 2013, transporting more than 1,100 organs, including over 100 in the last year alone.