Pensioners to be offered up to 9,000 additional places at spa resorts across Spain

The Spanish cabinet authorised the procurement of booking and accommodation services for the 'thermal spa programme' for the 2027 and 2028 seasons on Tuesday, as ... well as the possibility of an extension for the 2029 season. This programme offers places to pensioners at spa resorts throughout Spain.

Imserso, which falls under the ministry of social rights and consumer affairs plans to offer an estimated total of almost 400,000 places (399,584) for the years 2027 and 2028, which amounts to nearly 200,000 places (199,792) per season. This represents a significant increase, as it will enable Imserso to offer up to 9,000 more places per year than in previous seasons.

The Imserso thermal spa programme continues to be in high demand. In fact, during the last full season, in 2025, occupancy was almost at full capacity (93.55 per cent), with more than 250,000 applications from pensioners and a total of 1,635,318 overnight stays.

This range of spa facilities is sustained by investment from the ministry of social rights, which, through Imserso, is estimated to contribute more than 72 million euros to cover the 2027 and 2028 seasons. These figures will be supplemented by contributions from users.

In addition to its social reach, the programme also has a significant economic impact on the areas where the spas are located (many of which are in rural areas), while also contributing to the maintenance of employment and economic activity. On this basis, Imserso estimates that the new places available for 2027 and 2028, together with the possible extension to 2029, will generate an economic impact of more than 433 million euros.

How to join the Imserso holiday scheme for pensioners

Furthermore, Imserso will allow the initial list of establishments and places to be adjusted during the course of the programme. In other words, it offers the possibility of adding new spa establishments or reallocating places where necessary.

Thermal spa programme

The thermal spa programme was established in 1989 with the aim of improving the quality of life of older people through active ageing, preventing dependency and promoting health, thereby facilitating access for older people to thermal treatments at establishments using mineral-medicinal waters that have been officially designated as being of public benefit.

As well as enabling beneficiaries to access spa treatments at affordable prices, the programme also serves as an important tool for combating loneliness through the interactions that take place between users during their stay at the spas. It also helps to foster both intergenerational and inter-regional solidarity through trips between different regions.