Spain opens applications for bargain holiday scheme Imserso's 2027 thermal spa programme

Anyone interested in signing up for the affordable Imserso's 2027 spa programme should act quickly, as the application period is now open. This season, ... 199,000 places are on offer, each lasting ten days (nine nights) at participating spa establishments, with the treatments scheduled to take place between February and December 2027.

Those wishing to enrol can now submit their application via a number of different channels:

- Primarily online via the Imserso website.

- In paper format, by submitting it to the electronic registers and offices specified in article 16.4 of law 39/2015 of 1 October on the Procedimiento Administrativo Común de las Administraciones Públicas.

- In paper format, by post to the Programa de Termalismo Apartado, PO Box 61,285, 28080 Madrid.

- In paper format, in person at the Imserso SSCC customer service and information office (Avda. de la Ilustración, s/n, off c/ Ginzo de Limia, 58, 28029 Madrid).

Deadlines for submitting applications

Deadlines:

1. For sessions taking place from February to August, both inclusive: by 5 December 2026.

2. For sessions running from September to December: by 12 May 2027.

To join the waiting list, fill any places that become vacant due to withdrawals or other circumstances:

1. For sessions running from February to August, both inclusive: by 11 May 2027.

2. For sessions running from September to December: by 31 October 2027.

While applicants may submit their applications within the timeframes and under the conditions set out above, individual notifications will be sent out this November to all applicants who meet the eligibility criteria of last year's call for applications and whose files are complete.

This information is available on the Imserso website and via its online portal.

If you have any enquiries, please contact the Imserso offices or call 912 667 713, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm.

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