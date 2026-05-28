Ibiza holiday landmark stolen from outside British artist's studio in suspected prank

Natalia Penza 28/05/2026 Actualizado a las 12:54h.

A British artist is appealing for help tracking down an iconic Ibiza sculpture popular with holidaymakers which has been stolen in a suspected prank.

"Bertha" disappeared from the entrance to an art studio near the resort of Santa Eulalia last Friday after some six years in its current spot where it has become a local landmark and passing tourists stop to take selfies with it.

Christopher Stone, who runs Lost Artist Ibiza where the 12 stone 6ft 2in sculpture vanished from, first raised the alarm earlier this week in an SOS appeal on an expat Facebook site.

He wrote: “Our entrance sculpture “Bertha” has been stolen.

“Please help us by sharing this post around Ibiza and online.

“It’s a very large and recognisable sculpture, so somebody will have seen something or may suddenly notice it appearing somewhere.

“We’re hoping this was taken as a joke or prank and can simply be returned, no questions asked.

“Because Bertha is such a prominent and well-known piece, it would be very difficult for anyone to openly keep or sell.

“If anybody has any information at all, please contact us privately. Thank you for sharing.

Christopher, whose workspace is a cluster of converted farm buildings on the road between Ibiza Town and Sant Joan near a high-end restaurant called Bambuddha, added: “I pass by about twice a day to go to my studio and on Friday Bertha wasn’t there.

“There’s been a good response from people but no clues as to where it is.”

He has been quoted as saying police had told him they didn’t have high hopes of finding the sculpture because there are no cameras in the area.

A UK-based artist friend responded to the appeal by saying: “This is shocking. I’m so sorry Chris. It will be found..not so easy to hide.”

Upset Ibiza-based Carolyn Kroon said: “Oh nooo Chris not Bertha! What’s wrong with people? Hope they bring her back real quick. Idiots””

Clare Fisher replied: “Hope you get Bertha back. I live 12 kilometres down the same road. Shared. People are sick” before adding: “Karma will get them back.”

Her support prompted Christopher to reply: “Thanks Clare. It’s a bit of a landmark. Not easy to shift. I am sure those concerned have miserable lives anyway.”

Bertha depicts a woman in a big yellow hat carrying a little pig under her arm. The character is meant to be a fun, eccentric local.