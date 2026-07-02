A new heatwave is set to hit Spain from this weekend

With hardly any respite from the heat, Spain could be facing the second heatwave of the summer. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts that temperatures ... will once again soar to exceptionally high levels from Saturday onwards, and particularly on Sunday.

“It cannot be ruled out that, from the weekend onwards, we will be facing a new heatwave, with very high temperatures both during the day and at night,” said Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo.

The country is already experiencing the full force of the summer heat, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees in the Tajo valley and as high as 40 or 42 in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir regions.

However, the latest rise in temperatures will not only intensify and extend this heatwave across the Iberian peninsula, but will also affect regions in the northern third of the country, particularly Galicia, which, with temperatures of 35 degrees and even 40 in some places, is set to experience “very intense heat by the region’s standards, as the heat will be fairly widespread”, Del Campo said.

On Sunday, temperatures may exceed 40 to 42 degrees in the Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, and temperatures will not drop below 22 to 24 degrees in parts of the Mediterranean, the central region and the southern half of the country, with some "torrid" nights - defined as those where the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees. High temperatures are also likely to affect the Canary Islands.

The exceptional heat is set to persist, as it could last until Thursday of next week. According to Aemet, during this heatwave temperatures could exceed 36 to 38 degrees in inland Galicia and the Cantabrian regions, 38 to 40 degrees on the northern plateau and in the Balearic Islands, particularly Mallorca, and 40 to 42 degrees in the north-east, the central region and the southern half of the country. Furthermore, temperatures will not drop below 22 to 24 degrees in large areas, and there will even be places where they will not fall below 25 degrees in parts of the Mediterranean and in towns in the centre and south of the peninsula.

A very hot June

According to this forecast, July will get off to a hot start following an extremely hot June. Overall, June 2026 was the second-warmest on record in Spain, with an average temperature 3.2 degrees above normal, surpassed only by June 2025.

Furthermore, the exceptional heat of the past month has led to a rise in mortality. A thousand deaths in the last 30 days are attributable to high temperatures, according to provisional estimates from the ministry of health’s daily mortality monitoring (MoMo) system. This system, which analyses the statistical excess of deaths, has detected a particularly marked increase in deaths during the latter part of June, from the 22nd onwards, just one day after the start of the summer’s first heatwave.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province.