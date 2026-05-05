Carrefour bean sprouts recalled across Spain due to salmonella discovery

Details of the product concerned

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued an emergency health alert following the detection of Salmonella in a popular vegetable product ... sold nationwide.

Affected product details Product name: Bean sprouts (Brotes Germinados)

Brand name: Carrefour Classic

Packaging: Glass jar

Batch number: L-12Q03 with expiry date 12/03/2029

Unit weight: net weight 345 g. and net drained weight 180 g.

Working in coordination with the Andalusian health authorities, AESAN has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the affected batch from Carrefour supermarket shelves and is urging the public to stop consumption of the product immediately.

The risk was identified through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI). The alert specifically targets glass jars of Carrefour Classic sprouts (brotes de vegetales). While the product has a long shelf life, officials are concerned that many households may already have the contaminated batch in their cupboards.

Health advice and symptoms

Salmonellosis can cause serious gastrointestinal distress. AESAN recommends that anyone who has purchased this specific batch should refrain from consuming it and return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

If you have already consumed the sprouts, keep a close watch for the following symptoms:

• Severe diarrhoea

• Vomiting

• Fever

• Headache

Authorities state that if any of these symptoms appear, individuals should visit their local health centre immediately. No other batches or products from the Carrefour Classic range are known to be affected at this time.