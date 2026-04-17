Head of Irish Kinahan cartel arrested in Dubai

AFP Friday, 17 April 2026, 23:02 Share

The alleged head of the Irish Kinahan organised crime cartel linked to the Costa del Sol, Daniel Joseph Kinahan, was arrested on Friday in Dubai after an arrest warrant was issued in his home country for alleged serious crimes, according to RTE television.

Irish police said in a statement that they were aware of the "arrest of an Irish national in the United Arab Emirates". "The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested over a warrant issued by the courts in relation to alleged serious organised crime offences ," the statement said.

The arrest comes after Steven Lyons, the leader of a Scottish criminal gang that shared financial infrastructure with the Kinahan cartel, was arrested in Bali following an investigation by a Malaga court.

The Dubai Police announced this Friday on social media "the arrest of "D.J.K." , an Irish national and "member of a gang involved in international criminal offences".

The arrest came "just 48 hours after the prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant on 15 April", according to the statement.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan welcomed the arrest. "Today's arrest follows my request to the UAE for the extradition of this individual to face charges in Ireland," he said.

Based in Dubai, the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG) has been linked by US and European authorities to a vast organisation involving drug trafficking and money laundering.

This transnational group, also known as the 'Kinahan cartel', is suspected to be the most powerful criminal organisation in Ireland.