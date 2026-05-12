Greggs takes flight as first Spanish branch opens at Tenerife South airport

Dilip Kuner 12/05/2026 a las 15:37h.

The British expat community in Tenerife has long survived on a diet of sunshine, local Mojo Picon, and the occasional "English breakfast" that looked suspiciously like a cry for help.

But the geopolitical landscape of the Canary Islands is about to shift. Move over papas arrugadas (Google it!), you have a new, pastry-clad rival.

Greggs is officially touching down at Tenerife South Airport, and it’s bringing enough puff pastry to cause a localised weather event.

In a move that proves the British holidaymaker’s primary fear is being more than six miles away from a Steak Bake, the bakery giant is launching just in time for the summer season.

For those dreading the "bittersweet" flight back to the rainy UK, Greggs is offering a soft landing. They’ve promised to "soften the blow" of departure with the most affordable breakfast deal in the entire airport - meaning you can finally spend your last remaining Euros on something more substantial than a €9 bottle of lukewarm water and a sad sandwich.

However, this isn’t just a carbon copy of the shop in Newcastle. This is Greggs with a "sun-soaked twist." In a bold attempt to go "loco," they’re introducing a Spanish Omelette Breakfast Roll and freshly squeezed orange juice.

For the traditionalists who find an omelette too exotic, there’s a "dazzling" new Blueberry Muffin to accompany the familiar, flakey staples that have sustained a nation’s hangovers for decades.

The marketing pitch is clear: forget the duty-free perfume that smells like a chemistry set and ignore the novelty fridge magnet of a lizard wearing sunglasses. The ultimate souvenir to bring home to the family is now a Sausage Roll baked under the Spanish sun. It’s a bold new era for aviation - where the most important pre-flight check isn't the fuel levels, but ensuring the oven is preheated for the arrival of the first hen do of the morning.