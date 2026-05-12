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Greggs takes flight as first Spanish branch opens at Tenerife South airport

British holidaymakers can now skip the duty-free for a sausage roll souvenir as the bakery giant brings affordable breakfast deals to the Canary Islands.

Greggs takes flight as first Spanish branch opens at Tenerife South airport
(GREGGS)

Dilip Kuner

The British expat community in Tenerife has long survived on a diet of sunshine, local Mojo Picon, and the occasional "English breakfast" that looked suspiciously like a cry for help.

But the geopolitical landscape of the Canary Islands is about to shift. Move over papas arrugadas (Google it!), you have a new, pastry-clad rival.

Greggs is officially touching down at Tenerife South Airport, and it’s bringing enough puff pastry to cause a localised weather event.

In a move that proves the British holidaymaker’s primary fear is being more than six miles away from a Steak Bake, the bakery giant is launching just in time for the summer season.

For those dreading the "bittersweet" flight back to the rainy UK, Greggs is offering a soft landing. They’ve promised to "soften the blow" of departure with the most affordable breakfast deal in the entire airport - meaning you can finally spend your last remaining Euros on something more substantial than a €9 bottle of lukewarm water and a sad sandwich.

However, this isn’t just a carbon copy of the shop in Newcastle. This is Greggs with a "sun-soaked twist." In a bold attempt to go "loco," they’re introducing a Spanish Omelette Breakfast Roll and freshly squeezed orange juice.

For the traditionalists who find an omelette too exotic, there’s a "dazzling" new Blueberry Muffin to accompany the familiar, flakey staples that have sustained a nation’s hangovers for decades.

The marketing pitch is clear: forget the duty-free perfume that smells like a chemistry set and ignore the novelty fridge magnet of a lizard wearing sunglasses. The ultimate souvenir to bring home to the family is now a Sausage Roll baked under the Spanish sun. It’s a bold new era for aviation - where the most important pre-flight check isn't the fuel levels, but ensuring the oven is preheated for the arrival of the first hen do of the morning.

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Greggs takes flight as first Spanish branch opens at Tenerife South airport

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Greggs takes flight as first Spanish branch opens at Tenerife South airport