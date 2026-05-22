Gran Canaria records 4.8 earthquake

RC 22/05/2026 a las 15:24h.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shook several municipalities on Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Tenerife on Friday morning.

According to the emergency services, many people who felt a strong tremor contacted them to confirm whether there had been an earthquake.

The IGN (National Geographic Institute) confirmed an earthquake considered "strong for the area in which it occurred". According to sources, there are no damages.

Records from the IGN indicate that there was also a seismic movement at 10pm on Thursday, in the maritime channel between Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

There was another 2.1 tremor at 8.15am on Friday, north-east of Gran Canaria.

Furthermore, the IGN confirmed a 3.4-magnitude aftershock, just one hour after the 4.8 earthquake on Friday.

Director of the IGN Itahiza Domínguez confirmed that the earthquake had a tectonic origin and that it was "99.9 per cent" unrelated to magmatic activity.

He did not rule out the possibility, albeit unlikely, of aftershocks or even new earthquakes of similar magnitude throughout the day.

Domínguez said that it was a small earthquake, but an unusual occurrence of this magnitude for people on three different islands to feel.