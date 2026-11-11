Nearly 30 arrested across Spain in early hours of 11-N general strike

At least 27 people have been arrested across Spain during the first twelve hours of Wednesday’s nationwide general strike, with nearly half of all ... detentions taking place in the Basque Country.

The 24-hour stoppage, called jointly by major trade unions and housing movements over living costs and housing access, saw police intervention at major wholesale markets, transport hubs, and industrial estates.

Officers made arrests in the Basque Country (13), the Valencian Community (5), Granada (2), Zamora (2), Madrid, Barcelona, Logroño, and Almería. Most detentions involved public order offences, arson involving tyres to block highways, and obstruction of authority.

The first arrest took place at Mercamadrid when a protester launched a barrier at police lines clearing access roads. The resulting confrontation left 13 people requiring medical treatment for contusions and eye irritation caused by pepper spray.

Subsequent clashes occurred at municipal bus depots in Carabanchel and Fuencarral. Cadena SERTrade union leaders issued sharp criticisms of the police response. UGT General Secretary Pepe Álvarez described the interventions in Madrid as "unacceptable in a democratic country," while CCOO General Secretary Unai Sordo announced legal action over the "unprecedented use of pepper spray against informative pickets."

Despite the friction, union leaders maintained that overall participation remained high and that the strike was proceeding as planned across major industrial zones.