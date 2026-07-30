Two Zamora fire fronts brought under control, although the weather forecast for today is unfavourable

Nighttime work on the fire in Fermoselle (Zamora) has made it possible to "substantially reduce the danger" by stabilising the two most concerning fronts (the ... northern and eastern). Nonetheless, four active outbreaks and numerous hotspots remain.

Head of the regional government's environmental department in Zamora Mariano Rodríguez Alonso has stated that there are still four active fires on the southern and western fronts.

The weather forecast for Thursday, the second day of the fourth heatwave, is unfavourable, making short-term optimism impossible to maintain.

"The danger has indeed been significantly reduced, but the risk, I must stress, remains high due to very strong gusts of wind that could complicate matters. We do not expect to bring the fire fully under control today," Rodríguez Alonso said.

The fire broke out at around 1pm on Wednesday, within the Arribes del Duero natural park.

The announcement of level 2 risk has prompted the evacuation of 14 municipalities and a lockdown in another two.

14 municipalities evacuated and two placed under lockdown

The evacuated municipalities are Pinilla, Cibanal, Fornillos, Formariz, Zafara, Mámoles, Palazuelo, Cozcurrita, Badilla, Tudera, Argañín, Muga de Sayago, Pasariegos and Villar del Buey.

Meanwhile, Fermoselle and Fariza are under lockdown.

The facilities set up to accommodate evacuees are the Bermillo and Fermoselle sports centres, as well as Neurocare and the 3 Árboles.

Four roads remain closed: CL-527, ZA-P-2221, ZA-P-2222 and ZA-P-2226.

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