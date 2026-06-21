Fourth death investigation in Valencia region open in one week following arrest

I. C. 21/06/2026 a las 13:44h.

The police are dealing with a bloody week in the region of Valencia, with the fourth case open in one week. The latest incident concerns the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder in the town of Almenara on 19 June.

This is the second homicide in the province of Castellón under investigation.

The earlier case concerns the discovery of a body inside a freezer. The police are waiting for the autopsy results to determine whether they are dealing with a homicide.

This dark week began with a confession on Monday, when a 24-year-old man told the police he had stabbed his three-year-old son's speech therapist to death. According to his testimony, he had caught the teacher sexually abusing the boy.

Another homicide happened the following morning, this time in the municipality of Aldaya, in the province of Valencia. According to the investigation, it involved a fight between several Moroccan and Algerian citizens. One of the Moroccans died from stab wounds in an abandoned shack on the outskirts of the town.

That same Tuesday night, the police discovered the body of an elderly man in a freezer at a house in Castellón. The investigators had actually gone to search the property due to a sexual assault report.

The latest incident happened on Friday. The Guardia Civil received a call reporting an assault in the town of Almenara. When the patrol arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man.

The police arrested the suspected perpetrator. The information available at this time indicates that an argument between the two men preceded the assault.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports