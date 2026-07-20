Guadalajara wildfire burns 26,000 hectares as 1,200 residents evacuated

A wildfire burning in the Sierra Norte mountains of Guadalajara since last Thursday has already destroyed more than 26,000 hectares, with officials warning the ... total area affected will continue to rise as the blaze remains out of control.

"We're going to exceed 26,000 hectares in this fire, which, without any doubt, is the largest Castilla-La Mancha has ever seen in terms of area," said regional president Emiliano García-Page on Monday about the fire which started in the small village of La Mierla.

García-Page was speaking after chairing a further meeting of the CECOPI, the Integrated Operational Coordination Centre responsible for managing the emergency. There, he heard that flames advanced at 10 kilometres per hour overnight into Monday.

Firefighting crews have struggled to make progress, hampered by rugged terrain and strong winds reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour. Weather forecasts predict even higher temperatures and continued strong winds over the coming days.

Almost 30 communities evacuated

The fire now has a perimeter of 100 kilometres and has forced the evacuation of almost 30 communities. Around 1,200 residents have left their homes, most of them second homes, and have returned to their primary residences or are staying with relatives.

About 40 people are being housed at the sports hall in Humanes, Guadalajara, where the Red Cross Immediate Response Team has set up an emergency shelter.

Those staying at the shelter are receiving psychological support, while activity leaders keep younger evacuees occupied with games.

Humanes town hall has also opened its municipal swimming pool to those displaced, so they can cool off and take their minds off the fire for a few hours.

On Sunday evening, evacuees watched the World Cup final on a large screen installed at the sports hall, even as five more villages were being evacuated.

Recovery plan already under discussion

The operation currently involves 281 personnel and 48 aircraft and ground vehicles. So far, none of the evacuated villages has been damaged by the flames, and the only reported property damage has been to a rural hotel and an agricultural warehouse.

The wildfire has also forced the closure of two roads and the partial closure of another nine.

According to Daniel García Marco, the operation's technical director, its priorities are "to attack the fire front, stabilise the areas already affected and protect the evacuated communities".

Once the fire, which was started by a combine harvester, has been extinguished, authorities intend to launch a recovery plan for the affected area.

García-Page said the Castilla-La Mancha regional government would begin coordinating infrastructure repairs and wider recovery measures for affected municipalities on Tuesday.

He added: "So far, the cost of tackling the fire has been 20,000 euros per hectare, so we've spent almost 50 million euros. But the most important thing is human life, and fortunately there have only been very few medical incidents."

"We're making a titanic effort and we're convinced we'll bring the fire under control," he said. "But once people's lives are safe, the priority is protecting towns and villages. We have almost 30 communities surrounded by the fire, so you can imagine how difficult it is to stop the flames reaching people's homes."