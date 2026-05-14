From wedding bells to jail cells: Segovia nuptials end in convictions for assaulting Guardia Civil

The Provincial Court of Segovia has finally handed down the bill for a 2021 wedding reception that trade-in "wedded bliss" for "police resistance".

While ... the court showed a bit of mercy by trimming some sentences due to the glacial pace of the legal system (undue delays), it upheld the core charges against a family that took "protecting your own" to a criminal extreme.

The festivities turned sour on 28 August 2021 at the Venta Magullo complex. It all started when one guest sustained a minor injury. His family called 112. However, the patient - clearly not a fan of doctors - refused treatment, hurled insults at the paramedics, and had to be forcibly stuffed into the ambulance by his own relatives like a very angry, suit-clad holiday suitcase.

Once inside, the man went "full-contact," kicking and spitting until he managed to burst out of the vehicle. While he did manage to snap a paramedic’s watch strap during his great escape, the court ruled he was just trying to flee rather than commit targeted assault, clearing him of the minor mistreatment charges.

A slap, a scuffle, and a stranglehold

The real trouble started when the Guardia Civil arrived to investigate the "ambulance wrestling" incident. Finding the main suspect being pinned against a wall by his own father in the car park, officers asked for ID. The suspect’s response? A firm slap to an officer’s face. That "gift" earned him a six-month prison sentence for assaulting an officer.

The court found that the wedding party didn't just crash the guest list; they tried to crash the arrest process too.

The the father of the suspect decided to get involved in the "festivities." He lunged at an officer, causing a knee injury, and actually managed to wrestle the officer's baton away. Even after being partially handcuffed, he wasn't finished, lunging at another officer and strangling him with both hands. His reward for this display of paternal protection: one year in prison and a series of fines.

Not to be left out, another relative was convicted for his own tactical contribution. While a different defendant grabbed an officer from the front, this relative decided to apply a chokehold from behind. He was handed six months in prison and an eight-month fine.

The case of the identical guest

In a twist worthy of a sitcom, one woman saw her conviction completely overturned. Originally accused of stomping on an officer’s foot while blocking a police car, the court decided it couldn't be sure it was her.

Given the "physical resemblance" to another woman at the wedding, the judges cited reasonable doubt, essentially ruling that in the chaos of a post-wedding brawl, one lady in a formal dress looks remarkably like another.