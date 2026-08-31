Dad drives 140km across Spain without realising he left son, 10, at Cáceres petrol station

A ten-year-old boy was left stranded at a service station on the A-66 near Aldea del Cano yesterday after his dad filled ... up the tank and drove off without him.

The oblivious motorist managed to clock up 140 kilometres before police finally tracked him down.

The incident unfolded at around 8.30pm when the schoolboy got out of the car during a quick pit stop. Neither his father, his seven-year-old brother or a family friend who were all in the car noticed.

CCTV footage from the service station captured the moment the vehicle pulled away, leaving the young boy standing alone on the forecourt.

Staff alerted the authorities and officers from the Guardia Civil in Cáceres quickly stepped in to look after the youngster.

After piecing together the family's route via the 062 control centre, officers established that the car was heading north towards Salamanca. Police launched an immediate search along the A-66 corridor to intercept the vehicle.

At around 11pm - an hour and a half after the boy was inadvertently abandoned - a patrol car finally pulled the vehicle over near the town of Hervás.

The driver was reportedly entirely unaware he was short of one passenger until officers broke the news.

Reunited with his son later that night, the dad received a stern reminder from officers on basic road-trip etiquette.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Ciivil urged all motorists to double-check their vehicles before setting off, adding: "A simple head count can prevent a huge scare."

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