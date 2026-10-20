Valencia province farmer found dead near Oliva following storm Adam floods

Rescue services have found the body of a farmer in the Pego-Oliva marshlands, one of the areas worst affected by the storm Adam floods ... in the region of Valencia.

Although an investigation is under way into whether his death is linked to the floods, all evidence suggests it was a natural death. So far, the storm has claimed five lives in Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante and Malaga and prompted 1,000 rescue operations.

On Tuesday, the Adam weather system will keep five provinces on alert following the heavy rain and storms that have battered the Mediterranean coast since last Friday

According to the forecast by Aemet (the state weather agency), there will be warnings for rain and storms in Mallorca, Ibiza, Formentera, Barcelona and Girona. There will also be yellow warnings for rain in Jaén, La Palma and El Hierro, as well as for storms in Barcelona and Girona. Girona will also be under a warning for coastal phenomena.

Despite the alert, the worst is now over and Valencia has emerged from the emergency following the lifting of the alerts in force within its territory. The emergency coordination centre recorded a total of 1,876 incidents from 1.57pm on Friday until 7am on Tuesday.

Unstable weather in the east of the mainland and the Balearic Islands

Aemet has indicated that, on Tuesday morning, the weather will remain unsettled in the east of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, where cloudy or overcast skies will prevail. There will be showers accompanied by thunderstorms. These are likely to be heavy in the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

Elsewhere in mainland Spain, the weather will be more stable, with mostly clear skies or cloudy spells in the west and along the Cantabrian coast, and cloudy elsewhere, with isolated showers in parts of Andalucía, the centre of the country and the Cantabrian coast, which could be locally heavy in parts of Jaén.

The rain will stop during the day

Throughout the day, the rain will gradually ease off from south to north and the skies will become mostly clear. The exception will be in the north-west, where an approaching weather front will cause the skies to become overcast. It will also snow in the higher areas of the Pyrenees.

Meanwhile, in the west of the Canary Islands, the skies will be cloudy with showers that could be heavy and persistent in El Hierro. There is a possibility that they may also be heavy and persistent in La Palma. Elsewhere, the skies will be cloudy. There will also be patches of morning mist in mountainous areas and on both plateaus.

It is still too early, however, to announce a return to normality in the areas hit by storm Adam. This Tuesday, schools remain closed in six municipalities in Valencia: El Verger and Els Poblets (Alicante); Miramar, Oliva, Bellreguard and Piles (Valencia). This is a very different situation from Monday, when more than 100,000 pupils did not attend school.

The DGT traffic authority is still restricting traffic on sections of nine roads in the region of Valencia and on three in Andalucía.

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