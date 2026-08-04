Northern Spain and Valencia face severe storms as three atmospheric troughs approach

Spain is set for a week of severe atmospheric instability as a series of low-pressure troughs brings heavy rain, hail and high winds across ... parts of the country, according to weather service Meteored.

"Up until next Sunday, there could be three troughs in quick succession, bringing spells of heavy rain, hail and strong gusts of wind," said Samuel Biener, meteorology researcher and editor at Meteored.

The shift is driven by increased waviness in the polar jet stream, pushing cold air into high altitudes and triggering volatile conditions.

The first trough will hit northern regions between Monday and Tuesday, with severe storms expected in Huesca, Zaragoza, Lleida, Teruel, Tarragona and Castellón.

"Heavy rain, gusts of wind and possible squalls of over 80–90 km/h, as well as hailstones of 2–3cm, are expected," Biener said.

The unsettled weather will also sweep across the Cantabrian coast, Navarre, Castile and León, and Galicia, persisting through Tuesday across Catalonia, the Pyrenees and the Valencian Community.

Thursday set to be peak of severe weather

A second trough between Wednesday and Friday is expected to intensify storms across the Iberian System, Navarre, Aragon, Catalonia, and Castile and León.

"Thursday could be one of the most unsettled days, with a risk of heavy rain, hail and strong gusts of wind, particularly in the north-east," Biener added.

A third trough is forecast over the weekend, bringing further downpours to Catalonia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.

While the atmospheric change will trigger a gradual temperature drop across northern and eastern regions, central and southern Spain will remain very hot.