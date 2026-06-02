Free hand luggage and flight delay compensation at the heart of new European airline debate

Air passenger rights are back at the centre of the European debate. This week, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union will ... attempt to bridge their differences over a major reform that could significantly alter travel conditions for millions of passengers across Europe.

The most visible issue for travellers is the potential for an officially recognised right to carry hand luggage without paying additional fees. MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) are advocating that every passenger should be allowed to board with one personal item, such as a backpack or handbag, plus a cabin suitcase weighing up to 7 kg with total maximum dimensions (height, width, and length combined) of 100 cm, completely free of charge.

Disagreements over flight delay compensations

The ongoing negotiations will also impact payouts for flight delays and cancellations. The European Parliament strongly opposes a proposal backed by several EU member states to increase the minimum delay time required for passengers to qualify for compensation. Currently, travellers can claim compensation for flights delayed by three hours or more under specific circumstances. However, some national governments are proposing to extend this threshold to four or even six hours, depending on the flight distance.

Furthermore, MEPs are fighting to maintain existing compensation payouts of between 300 euros and 600 euros based on the distance of the journey, resisting pressure from certain countries that are pushing for reduced amounts.

Faster refunds and guaranteed seating for families

Another key change on the negotiating table is the introduction of pre-completed claim forms provided directly by airlines to speed up refund and compensation requests following major delays or cancellations.

The parliamentary proposal also aims to strengthen the rights of families and passengers with special assistance needs. Among the proposed measures is a guarantee that children can sit next to their parents or guardians without facing extra seat-selection fees. The changes would also ensure priority boarding for passengers with reduced mobility, pregnant women, and families travelling with pushchairs.

This week's negotiating session is expected to be highly contentious, as both European institutions remain far apart on some of the most sensitive parts of the legislation.

Other key European policy debates

While airline passenger rights will capture much of the public attention, European parliamentary activity this week will cover several other major issues:

• Vaping and Tobacco Taxes: The Economic Affairs Committee will vote on proposals to revise excise duties applied to tobacco and newer nicotine products, including electronic cigarettes.

• EU-US Trade: Negotiations regarding the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States will move forward.

• Migration and Digital Currency: Discussions will take place on the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum, alongside the ongoing analysis of the digital euro project backed by the European Central Bank.

• EU Expansion: MEPs will review the accession progress of Ukraine, Moldova, and several Western Balkan nations on their respective pathways toward future European Union membership.