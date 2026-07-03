Double murder in Alicante: a man stabs his wife and daughter to death

The Guardia Civil is investigating an alleged double murder in the same family that took place on Thursday at a house in Alicante. According to ... exclusive information obtained by SUR, the father is believed to have stabbed his wife and one of his daughters to death.

Guardia Civil investigators discovered another of the daughters and the alleged killer at the property, located in the district of El Fenollar, according to well-placed sources who have spoken to SUR.

Sources close to the investigation said that there was no record of any previous incidents involving the alleged assailant and the deceased woman in the comprehensive monitoring system for cases of gender-based violence, known as VioGén.

The call was received via the 112 emergency number at 7.40pm. Police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they found two women, a mother and her daughter, dead. Another of the daughters and the father, who is believed to be the alleged perpetrator, were also found in the house, both with serious stab wounds.

The two injured people were treated by the emergency services and taken to hospital, where they remain.

The Guardia Civil is continuing its investigations to piece together what happened and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. For the time being, the investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been provided regarding the motive behind the incident.