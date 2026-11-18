A 69-year-old man died after getting shot in the head near El Corte Inglés in Badajoz, Extremadura, on Wednesday morning. The police are ... investigating the case and looking for the suspects.

According to initial reports, a man was out walking with his wife when another person approached him and fired between three and four shots at him, one of them in the head.

The attacker then fled and got picked up by another person on a motorbike. Eyewitnesses said that both were dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

A local alerted the National Police at 10.59am. "I was working from home today. I was on the computer when I heard 'pa-pa-pa' three or four times. At first I thought a delivery driver had dropped a pallet, but then I realised a pallet only makes a noise once. So I went out onto my balcony and heard a woman screaming her head off. A moment later, two young men rode past on a red scooter. Both were dressed entirely in black, each wearing a balaclava. At first they headed towards Calle Rafael Lucenqui, but they must have seen something because they turned round and went back onto Calle Rafael López de Velasco, down which they sped in the wrong direction towards the motorway."

The victim's wife, whom witnesses estimated to be between 55 and 60 years old, received first aid from locals in the area. She suffered a heart-related issue and had a gunshot wound on one of her hands.

According to sources, the motorbike has now been found near the Rivillas stream.

The incident has caused a great deal of commotion in the area. Many local residents heard the gunshots and people were seen running about.

The area is home to several popular establishments where people go for breakfast. Several witnesses reported that the couple had apparently been in one of these establishments that morning. The incident happened as they were crossing the small square.

At the corner where the incident took place, there is a women's gym. Several people came out when they heard the gunshots and found the man on the ground and the woman screaming.

The forensic and the judicial police are working to shed light on the incident.

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