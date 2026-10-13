Lanzarote resident stabs flatmate to death

A man in his 30s died on Monday afternoon after sustaining stab wounds during a brawl with his flatmate in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote. The incident ... occurred for reasons that are still under investigation.

The victim suffered stab wounds and was taken to the Doctor José Molina Orosa hospital in Arrecife. However, the medical staff were unable to save his life.

The alleged perpetrator also sustained injuries during the incident and required medical attention.

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation and the case is now before the courts.

It is the first recorded case of alleged murder or homicide in Lanzarote so far this year.

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