Brother of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez goes on trial

The brother of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has become the first relative of a sitting premier in the country's democratic history to ... take the stand in a corruption trial.

David Sanchez, an artist also known as David Azagra, appeared at the Audiencia de Badajoz on Thursday alongside 11 other co-defendants, including Miguel Angel Gallardo, the former leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE) in Extremadura.

The defendants face charges of influence peddling and administrative prevarication. Prosecutors allege that Sanchez was unlawfully handpicked for a senior management role within the Badajoz Provincial Council in 2017.

Sanchez arrived at the court via a rear entrance on Thursday morning and declined to answer questions from journalists.

The trial, which begins with preliminary hearings, is scheduled to examine whether his appointment as musical activities coordinator for local conservatories met legal requirements or was a case of political nepotism (enchufismo) due to his family ties.

The court's presiding judge, Jose Antonio Patrocinio, indicated that proceedings could be extended until mid-June. This timetable means the trial could overlap with the scheduled testimony of former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero in a separate corruption investigation, compounding the political pressure on the ruling PSOE party.

During the opening session, defence lawyers strongly criticised the origins of the case and called for it to be dismissed.

Emilio Cortes, representing Sanchez, argued that the alleged offences had passed the statute of limitations. He claimed the initial complaint, brought by the right-wing pressure group Manos Limpias, was a "fishing expedition" based purely on press clippings. Cortes also alleged that his client's rights had been violated through the mass seizure of his emails.

Other defence lawyers submitted technical motions to distance their clients from the core allegations. Representatives for council officials argued that administrative signatures were treated as routine procedures and denied any knowledge of the role being custom-made for the Prime Minister's brother.

The trial continues.