Valencia crime of passion: woman stabs man to death on bar terrace

A 44-year-old man of Peruvian origin, Edgar, died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after a 35-year-old woman ... stabbed him on a bar terrace in Valencia. The incident happened a few minutes before midnight.

The suspect's name is Paula, previously Pablo, as she has undergone a sex and name change. She stabbed Edgar several times in the back, according to witnesses.

Initial investigations suggest a crime of passion motivated by jealousy and spite. Paula allegedly believed that her ex-partner, a black woman who is an alcoholic, was flirting with Edgar.

Several patrols from the National Police and the Local Police rushed to the scene. By the time the first patrols arrived, the perpetrator had already left, but the police immediately established where she lived following initial enquiries.

They arrested her at the door of her home, near the bar. Her hands were still stained with blood. After identifying her, the police took her to the police station.

The victim died in Hospital General de Valencia at around 1.30am.

The homicide unit of the National Police have taken charge of the investigation to establish the cause of the fatal assault.

The bar, 22 y Punto, reopened on Sunday morning.

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