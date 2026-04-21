Council of Europe flags urgent need for anti-corruption strategy in Spain

Pedro Sánchez and Begoña Gómez alongside Santos Cerdán, Adriana Lastra, Francisco Salazar, José Luis Ábalos, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis and Sofía Hernanz Costa in a photo from the 2017 PSOE primary campaign. (ABC)

Ana Sánchez Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 16:55 Share

"The situation in Spain demonstrates the urgent need for a coherent national anti-corruption strategy" stated the Council of Europe's rapporteur for the corruption report in Spain, Dutch official Tekke Panman.

His initial conclusions in the preliminary memorandum, to which ABC has had access and which he will present this Wednesday before the committee on legal affairs and human rights, do not bode well for Pedro Sanchez's government.

Panman is part of the Farmer-Citizen movement, a member of the European People's Party Group, and has been analysing the situation in Spain since 30 September, when he was commissioned to study "corruption as a threat to democracy and the rule of law in Europe: the emerging situation in Spain".

Since September he has compiled a long list of shortcomings and gaps. Among them, the fact that Spain still lacks "a central coordinating body" to fight corruption or "a comprehensive regulation of lobbying". He considers this absence "one of the Spanish integral systems biggest shortcomings". Furthermore, Panman warned that Spain needs to strengthen law enforcement to ensure accountability.

"I am extremely concerned that Spanish judges are repeatedly attacked," the memorandum states

He believes all of this must be implemented urgently, along with greater institutional independence, particularly for the judiciary and the public prosecutor's office.

"I am deeply concerned that Spanish judges are repeatedly attacked for the content of their rulings," he emphasises. "Judges may be subject to personal criticism within permissible limits," though these are often ignored, explained the Dutch official.

"The need to uphold the authority of the judiciary requires protecting it from seriously damaging attacks that are, in essence, baseless," he explained.

The 12-page memorandum includes an exhaustive review of the guidance Spain has received to prevent corruption, as well as its delay and ineffectiveness in implementing them; the European Commission's warnings regarding the state of the rule of law in Spain; and a review of the most significant corruption cases.

This final summary begins with Begoña Gómez, the Prime Minister's wife, and includes the case of David Sánchez, Pedro Sánchez's brother, along with those of Koldo, Ábalos, and Cerdán, Montoro, Gürtel, Kitchen, the ERE scandal, and that of the former Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz.

International awareness of the two cases that have erupted within Pedro Sánchez's family circle has grown massively after being included in the official document with some 50 member countries in the council and several with observer status.

The spokesman made it clear that he does not intend "to replace the independent judicial system in its assessment of the criminal liability of individual persons, but to present the situation" on the basis of "public and reliable information".

Regarding Begoña Gómez, the memorandum states that her case began with a complaint filed by the "far-right group Manos Limpias" and that Judge Juan Carlos Peinado opened an investigation "on suspicion of influence peddling and corruption in private-sector business dealings, as well as misappropriation, usurpation of authority, and embezzlement of public funds."

Regarding Begoña Gómez, it explains that Peinado has charged her with four crimes and she is "one step away" from a jury trial

"The investigation focuses on determining whether Ms. Gómez took advantage of her position in academic institutions and her status as the Prime Minister's wife to benefit a particular company," it notes, adding that her involvement "in other matters, such as the Air Europa bailout," was also examined.

After noting that the Madrid provincial court "finally excluded" the latter, he reports that Gómez denied "all charges" but that the investigation was expanded "after it was discovered" that his advisor "may have been carrying out private tasks" for her.

He also explained that the court overturned Peinado's decision to proceed with a jury trial against Gómez. "The court decided that the investigation lacked the necessary grounds and did not present credible evidence. In April 2026, Peinado closed the investigation, charging Gómez with four crimes (influence peddling, embezzlement, corporate corruption and misappropriation), leaving her one step away from trial (by jury)," he explained

On David Sanchez: "he will soon be tried for alleged misconduct"

The account of David Sánchez's case is much briefer, though it is also quite damning. Panman specifies that he is the brother of the head of the regional government and that "he will stand trial shortly for alleged misconduct related to his public employment."

"He will face charges of administrative abuse of power and influence peddling alongside the leader of the Socialist Party of Extremadura, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and other officials from the regional administration. It is alleged that David Sánchez was appointed to a newly created public position, which was improperly tailored to his profile, and that he subsequently received an annual salary of approximately 55,000 euros without physically attending his workplace," he said.

The presentation of this preliminary memorandum to the Justice Committee is the first milestone in the investigation, which must continue to delve deeper until it concludes with a final report.

Panman has already indicated that among the next steps will be a hearing with experts, possibly involving representatives from Greco (the Council of Europe anti-corruption body) and the Spanish government.

He will also travel to Madrid to discuss the latest developments with the authorities, members of parliament, law enforcement agencies and civil society organisations.

Future reports will include measures to «help Spain" combat corruption and «personal attacks on judges".

Although there is still a long way to go, he has indicated that his next report will consider measures the Council of Europe "may recommend to help Spain strengthen itself against corruption".

A conclusion he has drawn so far is that «a key obstacle facing Spain in its fight against corruption is the repeated political deadlock caused by marked polarisation".

"I consider it essential to ensure that anti-corruption measures remain free from political polarisation," he noted, after pointing out that the law seeking to reform the Public Prosecutor's Office requires an absolute majority.

Furthermore, he announced that he will put forward possible measures that could be implemented to strengthen judicial independence, both in Spain and in other countries, particularly in the face of personal attacks against judges".

The rapporteur will continue his research with a trip to Madrid and hearings with government, civil society and experts.

The inclusion of corruption cases involving the PP in the review of the situation in Spain is the only positive point for Sánchez, alongside the fact that the rapporteur has also highlighted recent cases across Europe.

"Corruption is not a problem affecting a single state, but a persistent threat that requires a robust and impartial domestic framework, international cooperation and a strong and independent civil society," the memorandum states.

However, none of the major European democracies feature among the cases cited, which are limited to four: Hungary, Croatia, Malta and Ukraine.