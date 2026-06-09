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Costa Blanca animal-beating perpetrator set to be deported after killing partner's cat

The court has ordered the individual's deportation to Colombia, with a five-year ban on entering Spain

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Photo from the suspect's arrest in the Costa Blanca town.
Photo from the suspect's arrest in the Costa Blanca town. (National Police)

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

The National Police arrested on Monday a man for beating his partner's cat to death in the street in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja in April. The court has ordered the detainee's deportation to Colombia, with a five-year ban on entering Spain.

The man was under investigation for the alleged crime of aggravated animal cruelty and gender-based violence in the form of "vicarious abuse".

The incident occurred at the end of April. The man beat his partner's pet to death with a stick. He did so in the middle of the street in a Torrevieja neighbourhood.

A video of the attack quickly spread on social media, generating outrage and prompting action from animal rights organisations.

The man of Colombian origin was in the country illegally.

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Costa Blanca animal-beating perpetrator set to be deported after killing partner's cat

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Costa Blanca animal-beating perpetrator set to be deported after killing partner's cat