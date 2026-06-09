Crime
Costa Blanca animal-beating perpetrator set to be deported after killing partner's cat
The court has ordered the individual's deportation to Colombia, with a five-year ban on entering Spain
Óscar Bartual Bardisa
The National Police arrested on Monday a man for beating his partner's cat to death in the street in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja in April. The court has ordered the detainee's deportation to Colombia, with a five-year ban on entering Spain.
The man was under investigation for the alleged crime of aggravated animal cruelty and gender-based violence in the form of "vicarious abuse".
The incident occurred at the end of April. The man beat his partner's pet to death with a stick. He did so in the middle of the street in a Torrevieja neighbourhood.
A video of the attack quickly spread on social media, generating outrage and prompting action from animal rights organisations.
The man of Colombian origin was in the country illegally.