Cosmetic clinics raided across Spain as police seize 40 kilos of illegal hyaluronic acid formula

The National Police have arrested three people and placed seven others under investigation after dismantling a criminal network accused of distributing and using unauthorised products ... in cosmetic clinics across Spain.

During the operation, officers seized 278 medical devices, including 40 kilos of hyaluronic acid mixed with a local anaesthetic that had been imported from Asia without approval for sale in the European Union.

The seized items consisted of four different types of medical devices intended for cosmetic procedures. Hyaluronic acid is commonly used as a dermal filler in aesthetic treatments, but the batch intercepted by police had not been authorised for use or sale within the EU.

According to a National Police statement, the investigation began during routine inspections, when officers detected two consignments arriving from Asia that contained the hyaluronic acid mixture. Initial enquiries established that the shipments were destined for a chain of cosmetic clinics.

Investigators carried out their first inspection at one of the company's clinics in Madrid, where they found numerous medical devices stored in consultation rooms and warehouse facilities. Hundreds of items allegedly intended for cosmetic treatments were seized, while other products were temporarily impounded to verify compliance with current regulations.

Subsequent analysis confirmed that some of the seized products had not been authorised for sale or use, while others failed to meet labelling and other regulatory requirements.

The investigation was then widened and, on 28 April, officers searched nine cosmetic clinics in Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona, Valencia, Ibiza, Seville, Malaga and Almendralejo. Further unauthorised medical devices were discovered at one of the clinics in Seville.

The managers of the clinics, along with the purchasing manager at one of them, were arrested on suspicion of offences against public health and consumer fraud. A further seven people linked professionally to the businesses are also under investigation in connection with the case.