Tarragona province under new red warning for heavy rain and floods this Friday

Civil protection has issued a new red ES-Alert for Baix Ebre and Montsià (Tarragona province) for this Friday. At 8.32am, it asked the ... public to stay at home.

"Do not go outside and go to higher floors. Follow the authorities' instructions. In the event of danger, call 112," it said. The heavy rainfall has caused "significant" flooding in southern Catalonia.

Much of the country is at risk this Friday due to rain and storms, with the provinces of Tarragona and Castellón under a red alert, according to Aemet (state meteorological agency).

Around Spain

In Andalucía, Almeria and Granada are under an amber alert for rain and storms, while Jaén is under a yellow alert.

Also under a yellow alert are the provinces of Teruel (Aragon), Ávila and Segovia (Castilla y León), Ciudad Real, Toledo, Guadalajara, Albacete and Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha) and the region of Madrid.

Extremadura, Cáceres and Badajoz are also at risk of rain and storms. Under an amber alert are Alicante and Valencia (Valencia) and the region of Murcia.

Rain and storms will also pose a significant risk to the Balearic Islands, with Ibiza and Mallorca under amber alert and Formentera under yellow alert.

Cold air at high altitude

The unstable weather on Friday is due to cold air at high altitudes and moisture drifting in from the Mediterranean.

From midday onwards, the intensity will begin to ease and the storms will move towards the coast, where there could be some heavy showers during the afternoon.

Showers accompanied by thunderstorms and hail are likely, with heavy showers on both the Central and Iberian plateaus and in Aragon. Very heavy showers are likely in the south-east and the Balearic Islands.

In the Cantabrian region and the eastern third of the country, partly cloudy skies are expected, while in the Canary Islands, cloudy skies are forecast for the northern slopes of the islands and persistent rain on La Palma.

Maximum temperatures will fall along the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic Islands and rise elsewhere, most notably in the upper Ebro area. Minimum temperatures will rise in the west and fall in the east and the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands, there will be hardly any change in temperatures.

The wind will be moderate along the coasts, blowing from the north-east along the Galician coast, where it may reach strong gusts at times, and from the east in the Balearic Islands and along the Cantabrian, Mediterranean and Alboran coasts. The wind in the interior will be light and variable. In the Canary Islands, the trade winds will be moderate.

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