Catalan Rodalies rail network deemed unsafe by striking train drivers

Catalan train drivers started Wednesday with a strike over the state of the Rodalies commuter rail network. The Semaf train drivers' union announced that they ... would not be working on 7 October because they do not consider the rail infrastructure in the region to be safe.

This has caused chaos across Catalonia, with the R1 line, which serves the entire northern coastline of Barcelona and Girona, out of line, with no information or alternative bus services to accommodate regular commuters.

"Due to circumstances beyond Rodalies' control, we cannot guarantee the provision of the service," the company's only message on social media says.

The information officers Rodalies deployed at the request of the Catalan regional government at the start of the spell of bad weather also do not have reliable information to provide to passengers.

The dispute with train drivers broke out on Tuesday, when they demanded assurances before resuming train services following the weekend's storm.

Semaf demanded to see the reports from the test runs (inspections of the tracks with an empty train) before resuming services on the R1 line between Barcelona and Portbou and the regional lines in Tarragona. These are sections of track that have already been approved by state rail infrastructure company Adif's technicians. However, the unions have stood their ground and insist that "without a report, trains cannot run".

Director of Rodalies Òscar Playà stated that the suspension of the service is not justified. Speaking to the media, Playà pointed to "additional demands from the train drivers' union", insisting that there is no "safety issue with the infrastructure". He said that all safety protocols had been followed in the wake of the heavy rainfall, which saw record levels exceeding 300mm in some parts of Catalonia.

According to Playà, "labour disputes" lie at the foundation of the strike.

Since the fatal train accident in Gelida in January, train drivers' unions have stepped up their demands for safety measures in Catalonia. According to them, the Catalan rail network is far more fragile than Adif admits. They have staged several sit-ins with Rodalies management and the Catalan regional government for this reason.

Underlying these disputes is the plan to transfer Rodalies to the Catalan regional government, which the train drivers reject because they wish to remain under state operator Renfe's management.

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