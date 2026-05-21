Catalan police arrest man for killing his partner in Switzerland and fleeing

CPS 21/05/2026 a las 13:14h.

The Guardia Civil in Tarragona (Catalonia) have arrested a 50-year-old man for his partner's murder in Switzerland. The Swiss authorities found her body at their home following the arrest.

According to the investigation, the suspect moved to an isolated and very difficult-to-access property in Tarragona province after the death of his partner.

In early 2026, the victim's family reported her disappearance to the Swiss police. As a result, the authorities launched an investigation. Through international police cooperation, they brought the matter to the attention of the Guardia Civil.

The Swiss investigation confirmed that the deceased had never moved to Spain. Simultaneously, the Guardia Civil launched an investigation in Spain.

They located the property where the suspect resided. They found surveillance cameras throughout the property, which made getting closer very difficult for the police.

Finally, given the Swiss police's suspicion that the woman was deceased, the investigation moved to the operational phase. Within the framework of cooperation between the two countries and through various international letters, the authorities carried out simultaneous searches in Spain and Switzerland.

In Spain, the Guardia Civil, with the cooperation of Swiss police officers, carried out a search of the suspect's current residence. This led to his arrest.

The suspect provided information about the exact location of the missing woman's remains in Switzerland.

Through forensic analysis, they verified that the remains corresponded to those of the missing woman, although the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

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