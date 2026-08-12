Business start-ups in Spain record their best June in two decades

This past June was the best month in 19 years for the setting up of new companies in Spain. The country saw 11,153 new ... companies, the highest figure for the month of June since 2007 and 1.7% more than in the same period last year.

With this significant upturn in June, company setting up has returned to positive figures after two consecutive months of year-on-year declines, according to figures the INE national institute of statistics released on Wednesday.

The other side of the coin is the total capital subscribed to set up these new companies, which plummeted by 22.2% year-on-year in June, falling to 344 million euros. In other words, the companies set up used, on average, much less capital than last year, specifically 30,847 euros, which is 23.5% less than in June 2025.

As data from the latest EPA labour force survey indicates, the number of company dissolutions also saw a significant increase in June: 1,814 companies shut down, 14.6% more than in the same month of 2025. In the vast majority of cases, this high rate of business closures was due to voluntary reasons.

May had already shown a positive trend for new companies. In fact, on a month-on-month basis, the number of new company formations fell by 0.4%, while the number of dissolutions rose by 9.1%.

The overall picture so far in 2026 is generally positive: in the first six months of the year, company formations rose by 9.8%, while company dissolutions increased by 6.9%.

By regions

Last June, eleven Spanish regions registered more companies than in the same month of 2025, while six registered fewer. The largest year-on-year increases were recorded in La Rioja (+86.7%), Navarre (+78.2%), Extremadura (+33%), Murcia (+24.4%) and Asturias (+22%).

By contrast, the number of new companies fell in the regions of the Canary Islands (-13.4%), Galicia (-11.4%), Valencia (-7.6%), Castilla-La Mancha (-7.4%), Madrid (-2.6%) and Andalucía (-1.7%).

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