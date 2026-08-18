Young Spaniard breaks police officer's finger after getting caught urinating in Valladolid

The municipal police in Valladolid (Northern Spain), in collaboration with the National Police, arrested a 23-year-old man for urinating in public and assaulting ... a law enforcement officer on Saturday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 5am, when two plainclothes police officers noticed a young man urinating in the street. With the intention of issuing an administrative fine, they got out of the police vehicle and approached the man.

When they asked for his ID, the young man asked them to wait a second to zip his trousers and then ran off.

The police caught up with him and tried to restrain him, but he started throwing punches and kicks in the air, one of which landed squarely on one of the officers' left hand.

The tension rose when several young people, including the suspect's brother, came to the his aid. They attempted to obstruct the police operation and hurled insults at the officers.

The undercover patrol had no choice but to call for reinforcements. More units from the municipal police and the National Police came to their aid.

The police eventually arrested the young man on charges of resisting arrest and issued a fine for urinating in a public place.

They then took the detainee to a health centre and the injured officer to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fracture to one of the fingers on his left hand.

The fine for urinating in the street in Valladolid can be as high as 750 euros if the suspect is a repeat offender.

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