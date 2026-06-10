British writer Julian Barnes awarded 2026 Princesa de Asturias Prize as literary career draws to close

British writer Julian Barnes (Leicester, 1946) has been awarded the Princesa de Asturias Prize for Letters, marking what jurors described as the culmination of a ... major literary career spanning several decades.

The decision was taken in Oviedo on Wednesday, with the jury selecting Barnes from 37 nominations. It recognises a body of work that has blended fiction, essay and cultural commentary while exploring themes of memory, identity and time.

Barnes has also confirmed that his most recent book, Despedidas, will be his last novel, bringing his writing career to a close at the age of 80.

The jury highlighted his narrative voice, describing it as marked by humour and irony and characterised by what Barnes himself has called “melancholic optimism and cheerful pessimism”.

It also praised his use of memory as a literary device and his exploration of how individuals construct personal history through shifting recollections.

Celebrated author

Barnes is widely regarded as one of the most prominent British novelists of his generation. His works include Flaubert’s Parrot (1984) and The Sense of an Ending (2011), the latter of which won the Man Booker Prize in 2011. He was previously shortlisted for the same award on three occasions.

Throughout his career, he has received numerous international honours, including the Prix Médicis, the Prix Femina and the E. M. Forster Award. His writing has often combined literary history, philosophy and cultural analysis, with recurring attention to ageing, loss and the unreliability of memory.

In his latest work, Barnes reflects directly on mortality and closure. He said: “You must continue until you have said everything you needed to say, and I have reached that point.”

He also examines how memories change through repetition, describing them as narratives that evolve until they feel fixed.

The award places Barnes among a group of writers recognised for shaping contemporary European literature. His selection was presented as both a retrospective acknowledgement of his influence and a recognition of the final stage of his literary output.