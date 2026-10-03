British tourists arrested after violent attack on Mallorca taxi driver

Natalia Penza 03/10/2026 Actualizado a las 18:06h.

Two British holidaymakers have been arrested after a violent assault on a taxi driver near the Mallorca resort of Magaluf.

The tourists, brothers aged 31 and 21, lashed out after allegedly berating two female drivers before being refused a cab back to their hotel by a male colleague because they were too drunk.

One of the Brits is said to have reacted by spitting on him and the older holidaymaker by punching and then kicking him in a frenzied attack as he lay on the ground.

The victim lost several teeth and was left covered in blood.

A colleague was also allegedly punched in the face by the younger sibling after going to aid him.

Guardia Civil officers arrested the tourists after being called to the scene.

The incident happened around 2.30am on Wednesday in Palmanova a short walk from Magaluf.

The brothers, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, face charges of wounding. They were staying at the Hotel Sol Palmanova.

The younger of the two brothers has been released on bail after appearing in court hours after the assault.

An investigating judge told the older man he was remanding him in prison pending an ongoing criminal probe but gave him the opportunity to secure his provisional release on payment of 15,000 euros bail.

It was not immediately clear on Saturday if he had managed to hand over the cash.

Nightspot attack

Last month an Irish teenager was stabbed in the chest and his elder brother had his jaw broken after being attacked outside a Magaluf nightspot.

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital “seriously injured” after being knifed in the chest following a row that started inside the nightclub in the Majorcan party resort.

It was initially reported after the early-hours incident on 19 September the stab victim was a 21-year-old man from the Czech Republic.

But detectives on the holiday island confirmed later two Irish brothers were hurt in the incident.

The row started inside the Plaza Cafe which is near to party strip Punta Ballena.

The man held and remanded in custody has been named as Brit John Pereira, a convicted drug dealer whose sister mowed down the girlfriend of her ex in a Magaluf-hit-and-run.

Pereira, from Manchester, was jailed in 2014 for five years and six months after cocaine worth 9,000 pounds was found at his home on the holiday island.

Reports at the time he was caged said he had violence and drug convictions in the UK and would be sent back to Britain after serving his time in Mallorca because he was wanted for breaching the terms of his licence following his release from prison.

Spanish police said after they held him that he had tried to resist arrest by waving a machete. They described him at the time as the alleged head of a gang supplying cocaine and designer drugs to young British holidaymakers in Magaluf.

His sister Kemi Coaker made her own headlines after being arrested in May 2018 on suspicion of trying to kill Meghan Tattersall, then 25, in a hate-fuelled road rage incident after the younger woman started dating her ex Andrew Coaker.

She ended up being handed a two-year suspended jail sentence after admitting running over Leeds-born Meghan, as part of a plea bargain deal she made in May 2019 ahead of her trial.

Popular late-night bar Plaza Cafe was where British holidaymaker Max Barnes bottled a Lithuanian bouncer in May 2019.

Barnes, 19 at the time, left his victim with a gash wound needing 20 stitches.

In June last year he was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after being held on an international arrest warrant and extradited to Spain to face trial.