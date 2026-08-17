British tourist arrested after attack on taxi drivers at Palma de Mallorca Airport

Natalia Penza 17/08/2026 a las 11:10h.

A British holidaymaker has been arrested by police after allegedly attacking two taxi drivers at a Spanish airport.

The tourist is said to have lashed out after one of the cabbies reprimanded him for crossing the road on a red light.

One of the men was punched in the face and knocked to the ground and the other hit in the chest and abdomen when he went to help the assault victim.

The second taxi driver’s car was also damaged in the incident at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

A spokesman for the National Police in Mallorca, confirming the arrest, said: “National Police officers in Palma have arrested a British man as the alleged perpetrator of two offences of assault causing injury and another of criminal damage.

“Officers were alerted via an emergency call that a tourist had assaulted a taxi driver at the airport.

“Upon their arrival, they were approached by airport security personnel who had restrained the alleged perpetrator on the ground due to his agitated state.

“The officers first spoke with a taxi driver. He explained that he was inside his vehicle, in the arrivals area, when he saw several travellers crossing a pedestrian crossing when they were not allowed to, as the traffic light was red for them.

“The taxi driver reprimanded the pedestrians for this behaviour in general, at which point the alleged perpetrator began chasing his vehicle and subsequently opened the passenger door while the car was moving, hitting himself with the door.

“After stopping the vehicle, the taxi driver got out. It was at that moment that the assailant punched him forcefully in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

“Seeing what was happening, another taxi driver went to help his colleague.

“However, the alleged perpetrator also assaulted him in the chest and abdomen area.

“He also struck and damaged the second taxi driver's vehicle

“The officers saw the car had several dents on the bonnet, front door and left front wing.

“Initially, the damage was valued at more than 400 euros.

“A third taxi driver, together with other people who were at the scene, intervened to help those affected and restrain the alleged perpetrator until security personnel arrived.

“The victims had to attend a medical centre to receive treatment.”

The incident happened on Tuesday but police only went public with the arrest on Sunday morning.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday what had happened when the unnamed Brit went before a judge in court following his arrest.

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