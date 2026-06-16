Brazil bungee jump tragedy: Mum’s agony after operators 'forget' rope killing daughter Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas

Natalia Penza 16/06/2026 a las 13:28h.

THE mum of a young woman thrown to her death in an horrific bungee jumping accident in Brazil says all she has left is “pain and longing".

Valdenia Rodrigues also described the rope the bungling men who flung her to her death forgot to attach as "damned and cursed."

She broke her silence in an emotional social media post overnight as it emerged the arrested workers now facing manslaughter charges have told police they CANNOT remember whose job it was to attach the rope.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, died after falling more than 130ft to the ground in the horror accident at Skeleton Bridge in Limeira in Sao Paulo state on Saturday morning.

The young woman was seen kitted out in a helmet and appeared to be wearing a harness, but was completely unattached to the bridge or a bungee rope.

The three men remanded in custody after appearing before a judge have been named locally as Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27.

They are the trio who appear in videos carrying Maria Eduarda to the bridge, with two then picking her up in a superman pose as people can be heard in the background shouting: “The rope, people, the rope.”

Luis Felipe, who says he earned just 180 Brazilian Reals (30 euros) per jump, told police after his arrest team members didn’t have set responsibilities during the jumps and equipment checks were carried out “jointly.”

Quizzed on who was responsible for the final safety checks for Maria Eduarda’s jump, he told police: “I can’t remember.”

Maicon Fernandes Cintra reportedly gave cops the same answer.

Their lawyer Rafael Gomes dos Santos claimed overnight: “They are in a state of shock. They cannot explain what happened because they have been doing this for years.

“Nothing like this has ever happened.”

Maria Eduarda’s devastated mum said in her social media post hours after her daughter’s funeral took place: “That damned rope took you away from me forever. My beloved daughter, you are gone and all that remains here is pain and longing. I will love you forever.”

In a series of Instagram stories published moments before she died, the tragic gym worker published photos of the representatives of the private company that organised the jump.

She wrote in a message alongside one of the snaps: “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge!”

The gym in Jandira, also in the state of Sao Paulo, where Maria Eduarda worked announced it was temporarily closing its doors as a mark of respect after her death.

It said: “At this moment of pain our priority is to be with our team and our hearts.”

Limeira Town Hall said it would be taking legal action against the Brazilian government for failing to monitor and regulate access to the old railway bridge.

In April 2024 a 39-year-old woman cyclist died after falling from it. Last August two women were seriously injured in another accident there.

Limeira’s mayor Murilo Felix said: “In addition to the circumstances that led to the young woman’s death, it is necessary to establish who is responsible for the lack of access control to a federal area which, for years, has posed known risks and is still without the necessary safety measures.

“We have been calling for action for months to ensure that the Federal Government assumes its responsibility.

“Unfortunately, its failure to act has just resulted in yet another tragedy in Limeira.”