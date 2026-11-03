Murcia Airport responds urgently to bomb threat on Ryanair flight

A bomb threat on a Ryanair flight from Manchester prompted an emergency response on Tuesday at the Murcia Airport in Corvera. The aircraft has now ... landed and the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation.

The alert was raised at 10.05am, when Ryanair's head of operations in Murcia informed the emergency coordination centre of a possible explosive device on board the aircraft.

Given the seriousness of the alert, the services activated the protocol in place for this type of incident. Firefighters, ambulances, the National Police and the Guardia Civil immediately travelled to the airport to await the plane's arrival.

Once the plane had landed, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists (TEDAX) from Alicante began inspecting it to determine whether there were any explosives on board and to establish the cause of the alert.

A crisis committee

Sources at the government delegation told Sur that "a crisis committee has been set up at the airport".

At present, it is not yet clear whether the alert was genuine or false alarm. Nor have there been any reports of anyone being arrested or of any incidents involving passengers.

According to sources at Aena, the next scheduled landing at Corvera aerodrome is a Binter flight from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The flight is due to arrive at 12.20am on Wednesday.

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